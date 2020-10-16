Deer 2020 -1 & 2-(diptych giclée on paper 140x90cm)

"You screamed so loud... and no, we still did not hear you."

Find more information about my work on my website www.sandersteins.com

#abstractart #contemporaryart #mixedmedia #urban #nature #abstractexpressionism #art #printmaking #2020 #mankind #extinction #deer #diptych #collageart #modernist #artonpaper

@elloart @ellotextures @ellonew @elloabstract @ellocollagist @ellodadaism