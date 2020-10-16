Post by Sander Steins (@sandersteins) on Fri, 16 Oct 20 10:03:56 +0000 View Full Post Deer 2020 -1 & 2-(diptych giclée on paper 140x90cm) "You screamed so loud... and no, we still did not hear you." Find more information about my work on my website www.sandersteins.com #abstractart #contemporaryart #mixedmedia #urban #nature #abstractexpressionism #art #printmaking #2020 #mankind #extinction #deer #diptych #collageart #modernist #artonpaper @elloart @ellotextures @ellonew @elloabstract @ellocollagist @ellodadaism