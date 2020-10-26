Made this Illo for the latest issue of @bbcsciencefocus for Aleks Krotoski’s column talking about 1993s eternal September which saw an influx of new people on the web via AOL signups causing a rift in net etiquette with the old guard and how in these modern times maybe the new ways aren’t that bad as they appear to older netizens

