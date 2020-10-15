Aaaaaaaand prints are live! I'm doing a timed release of prints of my White House painting, from my recent show QUARANTINE at Spoke Art in New York. From right now through 10 am, Thursday, October 22nd, these will be available right here. You have exactly one week to get one, so don't be that person who procrastinates for 7 days and 19 minutes and misses out.

10% of the proceeds from these prints will be donated to causes supporting democracy in the United States. It's been super important to me, during this completely insane time, not just to document what I see happening here in America in my paintings, but to try and do something to change it. Despite being largely stuck in my own house (because of an unprecedented global pandemic, you might have heard something about it), I can't just sit by as cities burn, democracy comes to a sputtering stop, and our nominal leader retreats into his house with the lights turned off. I know many of you, perhaps most of you, feel this same way. So grab a print. Donate some money. Most importantly, vote. Please vote! Let's send 2020 off in the manner it deserves, with a full Viking funeral, and then let's never talk about it again. I want to get back to painting semi-futuristic dystopias that DON'T feel like they're happening right now. Thanks, and stay safe out there!