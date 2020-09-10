I‘m so thrilled because of Gold for my series "The Red Wall" at the prestigious PX3 Prix de la Photographie de Paris 2020!

The series was also published on Wallpaper* Magazine and Dezeen. More on my Behance, Instagram or Twitter. Sebastian Weiss . Calp, Spain​​​​​​​ 2019

@ello @elloarchitecture @ellominimal #ellominimal @geometry #architecture #minimal #photography @elloart @ellophotography #architectural #archi @elloblog #bofill #spain #award #px3 #photography #art