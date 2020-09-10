Post by Sebastian Weiss (@sebastianweiss) on Thu, 10 Sep 20 20:49:07 +0000 View Full Post I‘m so thrilled because of Gold for my series "The Red Wall" at the prestigious PX3 Prix de la Photographie de Paris 2020! The series was also published on Wallpaper* Magazine and Dezeen. More on my Behance, Instagram or Twitter. Sebastian Weiss . Calp, Spain 2019 @ello @elloarchitecture @ellominimal #ellominimal @geometry #architecture #minimal #photography @elloart @ellophotography #architectural #archi @elloblog #bofill #spain #award #px3 #photography #art