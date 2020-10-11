Original painting by Shane O’Malley.

Hand-painted with acrylic paint and acrylic spray paint on Arches 300gsm acid-free torn paper

Size:

270mm x 230mm

This piece is part of a series that explores symmetry using geometric shapes. In this painting the form is reflected, the colour explores contrast and colour harmony.

The painting is unframed and signed at the back.

#artiststudio #painting #artwork #acrylicpainting #shapesandcolours #hardedge #irishart #geometricabstraction #abstract #geometricart #fade #abstractpainter #todaysartreport #abstractmag #artcollector #galway #ireland