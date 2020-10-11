Post by Shane O'Malley (@shaneomalleyart) on Sun, 11 Oct 20 20:38:33 +0000 View Full Post Original painting by Shane O’Malley. Hand-painted with acrylic paint and acrylic spray paint on Arches 300gsm acid-free torn paper Size: 270mm x 230mm This piece is part of a series that explores symmetry using geometric shapes. In this painting the form is reflected, the colour explores contrast and colour harmony. The painting is unframed and signed at the back. #artiststudio #painting #artwork #acrylicpainting #shapesandcolours #hardedge #irishart #geometricabstraction #abstract #geometricart #fade #abstractpainter #todaysartreport #abstractmag #artcollector #galway #ireland