"THE CHOICE"

Every choice turns into a change which remain secreted till the change happen. Is’n necessary to revolutionize your routine for turn out your life but whatever was the original reason of that, the fear of having chosen bad and the expectation of the unexpected frightens and sometimes wears out.

In retrospect, some moments which appeared insurmountable seem like a child’s play but till that moment, all stay hanged up on one thing, the choice.

Dimensions: 60x80cm

Year: 2021

Technique: Acrylic on canvas

#stebore #sketch #painting #draw #instaart #artoftheday #sketchbook #artgallery #arte #doodle #paint #creative #contemporaryart #pencil #artsy #instaartist #artistic #illustrator #watercolor #drawings #digitalart #arts #myart #fineart #modernart #ink #sketching #arts_help #graphicdesign #graphic #abstract