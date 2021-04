Work in progress for a commission of at least 16 squares. Using jewel tones and some neutrals. In some cases the drawing wraps around the surface. Drawn using Montana and POSCA Markers and steel pens with acrylic ink.

The curator and I selected the 16 used at the location.

Panels ar 6 x 6 x 1 inches

