This AR world effect is called URBAN DETOX 🌼

ANYWHERE YOU TAP ON THE SCREEN YOU CAN MAKE WILDFLOWERS GROW IN THE STREETS! 🌼

Urban Detox is created to purify the concrete jungle we are surrounded by. Wild flowers not only add some colour but also symbolise human mankind. Whatever happens, we will always find our way to seep through the cracks and rebuild our society. A symbol of hope. 🌹😷

This piece couldn’t be realised without the help of code wizard @rbkavin and 3D artist @pierre_bourdon ❤️

Try it here: https://www.instagram.com/ar/765051940995275/

This piece is created for Digital Art Month NYC 🌱🗽❤️✨

The Digital Art Month is a creative celebration of digital and new media art kicking off October 1, 2020, in New York.

https://www.digitalartmonth.com/ ❤️

Curated by @studioasweare @jessconatser Presented by @cadaf_art