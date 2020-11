I am pleased to present a new monograph!

Published on occasion of my solo show, Implements for Modern Farming is a 48 page full color book delving into the history and legacy of the RD Cole factory.

Perfect bound, 5.5×8.5 in.

Limited run of 200- $18 each with shipping.

Also available with a set of prints from the show.

Layout by letter B design & publishing.

-if you’d like something doodled within, let me know!

https://www.wittybanterism.com/shop/