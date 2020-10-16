Post by WOW x WOW (@wowxwow) on Fri, 16 Oct 20 18:32:59 +0000 View Full Post Our current group exhibition is 'Curious Alchemy', featuring close to 50 incredible artworks by more than 40 super talented international artists! This fabulous piece is AVAILABLE as part of the show: 'Devour' by Kristin Siegel-Leicht, Acryla gouache and coloured pencil on Fabriano paper, 7.5" x 7.5" - framed with a round dark-grey passe-partout (6.7″ diameter) and museum quality True Color Super Clear Glass (frame size: 11.8″ x 11.8″), £320GBP. All available works may be purchased directly via our website. Thanks so much for your interest and continued support of our artists! #kristinsiegelleicht #ksillu #ello #elloart #illustration #illustrator #artcollector #originalart #artgallery #popsurreal #womenwhodraw #artlover #traditionalillustration #analogillustration #surrealism #popsurrealism @ello @elloart @elloillustrations