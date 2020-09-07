Post by Julien Wulff (@wulffgraphics) on Mon, 07 Sep 20 07:31:39 +0000 View Full Post Kid’s book designed for my son to learn the colours in French and Japanese. 📖🎨👶 Book available on: letterpress-so.stores.jp Design: WULFF Graphics Risography print: Nakano Letterpress Studio Romaji font: Rebond Grotesque by extraset.ch #risography #risograph #risoprint #リソグラフ #typography #extraset #illustration #childrenbooks #childrensbooks #kidbooks #kidbookstagram #childrenbookstagram #designinspiration #swissdesign #japandesign #wulffgraphics #julienwulff