Kid’s book designed for my son to learn the colours in French and Japanese. 📖🎨👶

Book available on: letterpress-so.stores.jp

Design: WULFF Graphics

Risography print: Nakano Letterpress Studio

Romaji font: Rebond Grotesque by extraset.ch

#risography #risograph #risoprint #リソグラフ #typography #extraset #illustration #childrenbooks #childrensbooks #kidbooks #kidbookstagram #childrenbookstagram #designinspiration #swissdesign #japandesign #wulffgraphics #julienwulff